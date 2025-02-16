Savant Capital LLC Has $771,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,336,000 after purchasing an additional 230,672 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $295.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

