Savant Capital LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after buying an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after buying an additional 215,947 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

