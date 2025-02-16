Savant Capital LLC Has $787,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,857,000. EnCap Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,653,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4,125.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Read Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.