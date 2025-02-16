Savant Capital LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,663,000 after purchasing an additional 506,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,515,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,936,000 after purchasing an additional 334,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,648,000 after purchasing an additional 704,460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 534,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,397,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,784,000 after buying an additional 164,503 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.43.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
MLM opened at $527.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $534.69 and a 200-day moving average of $548.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $482.72 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
