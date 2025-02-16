Savant Capital LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 42.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 101,653 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $4,350,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $432.69 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $436.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.58 and its 200-day moving average is $295.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 236.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,446.88. This represents a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total transaction of $553,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,624 shares of company stock worth $98,478,298. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.