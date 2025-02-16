Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,381 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total value of $6,881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,786.76. The trade was a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $8,211,622.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,894.38. This trade represents a 71.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,798 shares of company stock valued at $114,707,944. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $274.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.26. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.17.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

