Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Teradata by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Teradata by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 348,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 161,957 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,899,000 after acquiring an additional 108,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

