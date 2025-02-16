Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

