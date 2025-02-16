Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,769.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 203.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

