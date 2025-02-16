Scotiabank Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $224.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $244.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.96.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $137.33 on Thursday. Biogen has a one year low of $128.51 and a one year high of $238.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

