Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,013.4% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 5,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

