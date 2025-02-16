Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 4,000 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIN opened at $2.71 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

(Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.