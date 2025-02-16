Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,951,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,254,000 after buying an additional 439,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,366,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 592,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,723,000 after buying an additional 120,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 541,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,338,000 after buying an additional 154,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.38 and a 12 month high of $236.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $78,697.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,480.56. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

