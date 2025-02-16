Stephens Inc. AR Buys 372 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,915,000 after acquiring an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

