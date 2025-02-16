Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRBG. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,650,151,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 34.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,567,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,032,000 after acquiring an additional 915,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,035,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,313,000 after acquiring an additional 843,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,030,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,678,000 after acquiring an additional 598,373 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,222,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,588,000 after acquiring an additional 535,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,282,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,584,743.74. The trade was a 48.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CRBG opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently -44.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

