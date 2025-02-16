Stephens Inc. AR Has $348,000 Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 761.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,125,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,026,000 after buying an additional 995,274 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 839,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,415,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,945,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 147,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $60.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

