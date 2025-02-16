Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amcor were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Amcor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

