Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,356,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10,159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,821,000 after purchasing an additional 466,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after buying an additional 294,217 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,590,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 84.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 143,996 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $108.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $717,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 54,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $5,944,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,008. The trade was a 52.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

