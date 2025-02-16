Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 2,456,914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 202,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 180,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,416,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 929,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

