Stephens Inc. AR Sells 11,350 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,154,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,695,000 after buying an additional 6,848,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,842,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,168,000 after buying an additional 1,606,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,533,000 after buying an additional 1,030,592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 12.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,765,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,123,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 64,681 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Up 4.5 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.