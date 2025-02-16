Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,685 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Manulife Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,063,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,473,000 after buying an additional 616,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,186,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,455,000 after buying an additional 158,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,426,000 after buying an additional 279,418 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

