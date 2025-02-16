Stephens Inc. AR Sells 296 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. StockNews.com lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

