Stephens Inc. AR Sells 559 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,945 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,048,000 after purchasing an additional 618,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,180,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,571,000 after purchasing an additional 122,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $25.31 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

