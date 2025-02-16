Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.98%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

