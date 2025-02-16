Stifel Nicolaus Raises JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $45.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. JFrog has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 75,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,647,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 582,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,383,790. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $25,520.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,156. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,685 shares of company stock worth $13,720,965 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in JFrog by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of JFrog by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in JFrog by 33,106.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

