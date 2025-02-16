Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,900 NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

NWE stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.08%.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $37,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,270.16. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $384,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,591.20. This represents a 30.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

