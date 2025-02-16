Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,171,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $311.04 million, a P/E ratio of 248.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $13.64.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
