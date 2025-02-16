Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.03. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,808,186.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at $152,294,229.36. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.