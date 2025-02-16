TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

