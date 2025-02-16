Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teleflex by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 231,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $167.44 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $166.76 and a 1 year high of $256.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

