Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.3% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $69,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.31 and a 200-day moving average of $307.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

