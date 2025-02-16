Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s 7th Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.0% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $104,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.31 and a 200-day moving average of $307.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

