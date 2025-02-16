The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lowered by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $292.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.09. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.69.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

