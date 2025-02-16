The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,182,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,525 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 46,877.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,334,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CLX opened at $147.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.