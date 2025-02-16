The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axecap Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $112.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

