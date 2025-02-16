The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,846 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 9.19% of The Taiwan Fund worth $30,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the third quarter valued at about $14,483,000. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TWN opened at $38.47 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $7.3984 per share. This is a boost from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

