Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Inline”

Evercore ISI cut shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,035,000 after buying an additional 253,137 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,477,000 after buying an additional 198,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

