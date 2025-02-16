Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $276.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $279.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day moving average is $232.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

