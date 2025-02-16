Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $39.80 on Friday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $625,555.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,937,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,072,536.60. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $25,520.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,156. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,720,965. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,417,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 114.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $32,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $32,401,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $30,554,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

