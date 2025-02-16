Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $142.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $140.17 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.57.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

