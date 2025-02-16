Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Display Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OLED opened at $142.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $140.17 and a 1-year high of $237.00.
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
