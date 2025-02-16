Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 63 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 190,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 14,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.53, for a total value of $8,162,353.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 7,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.48, for a total value of $4,038,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,416,908.60. This represents a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,070 shares of company stock valued at $504,185,108. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $736.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $638.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.90.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

