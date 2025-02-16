WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $4,009,181.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,570.88. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,581.01. The trade was a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $104.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.91%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

Free Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

