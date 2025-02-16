Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $101.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

