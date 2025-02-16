Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after buying an additional 55,859,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

