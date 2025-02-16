West Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $11,368,639. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

