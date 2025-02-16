William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for Biogen Earnings

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $17.41 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $18.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.96.

Biogen stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26. Biogen has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,569,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,083,000 after buying an additional 967,523 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,537,000 after acquiring an additional 499,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 982.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after acquiring an additional 489,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

