Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Mizuho

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $88.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $380,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,965 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after buying an additional 485,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $209,120,000 after buying an additional 26,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,300,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $117,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

