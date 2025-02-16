Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 144.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mercury Systems by 41.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

