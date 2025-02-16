Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Reduced by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 13,726.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,524,000 after buying an additional 4,829,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 41,235.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,652,000 after buying an additional 937,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 889,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,917,000 after purchasing an additional 665,331 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,266,000 after purchasing an additional 572,511 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $110,809,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.81. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $200.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

