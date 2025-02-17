1,016 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $355.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.